Tesla Recalls Nearly 200,000 Vehicles Because Software Glitch Can Cause Backup Camera To Go Dark

(Associated Press) – Tesla is recalling nearly 200,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the backup camera may not display an image.

The recall covers certain Models Y, S and X from the 2023 model year.

All are equipped with “Full Self-Driving” computer 4.0.

The company says in documents posted by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that software instability may prevent the camera image from showing while the Teslas are in reverse.

The safety agency says the lack of an image can increase the risk of a crash. Tesla says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries.

Documents say the problem has been fixed with an online software update.

Owners will be notified by letter starting March 22.

Even with a “Full Self-Driving” system, Teslas cannot drive themselves.