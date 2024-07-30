KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Tesla Recalling More Than 1.8 Million Vehicles

July 30, 2024 4:53AM PDT
Share
Tesla Recalling More Than 1.8 Million Vehicles
Credit; MGN

(Associated Press) – Tesla is recalling more than 1.8 million vehicles because of a hood issue that could increase the risk of a crash.

Billionaire Elon Musk’s Tesla is recalling certain 2021-2024 Model 3, Model S, Model X, and 2020-2024 Model Y vehicles because the hood latch assembly may fail to detect an unlatched hood condition after the hood has been opened.

The unlatched hood can fully open when the vehicle is in motion, potentially obstructing the driver’s view and increasing the likelihood of a crash.

More about:
recall
Tesla

Popular Posts

1

Consumers More Confident In July
2

Portland's Unemployment Rate Essentially Unchanged In June
3

People Flee Idaho Town Through A Tunnel Of Fire And Smoke
4

US Job Openings Fall Slightly To 8.2 Million
5

Senator Bob Menendez Is Resigning From Office After Corruption Conviction