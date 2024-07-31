KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Tesla In Deadly Seattle-Area Crash Was Using Self-Driving System

July 31, 2024 5:02AM PDT
DETROIT (AP) — Authorities in Washington have determined that a Tesla that hit and killed a motorcyclist near Seattle in April was operating on the company’s “Full Self Driving” system.

Capt. Deion Glover said Tuesday that investigators from the Washington State Patrol made the discovery after downloading information from the event-data recorder on the 2022 Tesla Model S.

Authorities say no charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said last week that “Full Self Driving” should be able to run without human supervision by the end of this year.

