Terwilliger Fire Area Winter Closure In Effect

Blue River, OR– A new area closure is now in effect for the Terwilliger Fire that started August 19. The fire is 80% contained and hazards, such as unstable rock slopes, snags, and danger trees, continue to pose risk to firefighter and public safety.

The new closure includes 8.4 miles of Aufderheide Scenic Drive stretching from Forest Service road 1993 to just south of French Pete Trailhead. Access to Lowder Mountain Trail #3329, Walker Creek Trail #3330 and Echo Trailhead will remain closed through the winter. Rider Creek Trail #3319, which leads to the Terwilliger Hot Springs, experienced a medium-high intensity burn and will remain closed through winter. Meanwhile Forest Service road 1993 and Quartz Creek road (Forest Service road 2618) have reopened, as has a stretch of Aufderheide Scenic Drive from Box Canyon north to the Hard Rock Campground.

For a complete list of roads, trails, campgrounds, and recreational sites that remain closed due to the Terwilliger Fire, please visit https://go.usa.gov/xPGj6. Burn severity maps can be found at https://go.usa.gov/xPGjF. For more information, call the McKenzie River Ranger Station at (541) 822-3381. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook @willamettenf for up-to-date information.

As of November 15, an updated area closure map is now in effect for the Terwilliger Fire. For a list of recreational sites that remain closed and a high resolution area closure map, visit: https://go.usa.gov/xPGj6 .

Hazard trees and unstable terrain continue to pose risk to public safety along Rider Creek Trail (#3319) out to Terwilliger Hot Springs

