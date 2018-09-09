Tentative Agreements In Longview/Evergreen

Southwest Washington State-The Evergreen Education Association has posted to their Facebook page that their bargaining team has reached a tentative agreement with Evergreen Public Schools.

That happened just before 3 am this morning. The EEA will hold a General Membership meeting today at 3:00 PM at the Evergreen High School gymnasium.

If union members ratify the agreement, students will begin their first student day on Monday, September 10.

Also Early this morning at 3 am Longview Educators reaching a tentative agreement with their district. That proposal will be discussed today a vote at 6pm with school slated to start on Tuesday.

BATTLEGROUND SCHOOLS REMAIN ON STRIKE WITH NO SCHOOL AGAIN ON MONDAY, INSTEAD A SCHOOL BOARD MEETING MONDAY NIGHT AT 6 AT LEWISVILLE MIDDLE SCHOOL. (THAT’S ACCORDING TO A FACEBOOK EVENT CREATED BY THE BATTLE GROUND EDUCATION ASSOCIATION)