Ten Men Criminally Charged In Human Trafficking Sting Operation In East Multnomah County

Portland, Ore – On September 12th, 2023, the Portland Police Bureau and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint human trafficking mission in east Multnomah County, resulting in the criminal charging of ten men. The individuals, whose ages ranged from 25 to 51, were apprehended for agreeing to purchase sexual services from undercover law enforcement officers posing as trafficked women. Shockingly, one of the suspects even agreed to purchase sex from an officer posing as a 15-year-old.

The primary objective of arresting these buyers is to reduce the demand for sexual services within the community and prevent further victimization.

During the operation, law enforcement officers seized various items, including cash, cell phones, and one firearm.

Of the ten men charged, the most serious allegations were against Heriberto Marin-Marin, 33, of Vancouver, Washington, who agreed to purchase sex with a minor. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Purchasing Sex with a Minor and Commercial Sexual Solicitation.

The remaining nine men were issued criminal citations for Commercial Sexual Solicitation and are required to appear in court at a later date. They are identified as follows:

Travis L. Knoy, 25, Milwaukie, OR

Kyle L. Hanson, 50, Portland, OR

Matthew G. Barber, 50, Maple Valley, WA

Aleksandr S. Beglets, 35, Portland, OR

Stephen J. Hanlon, 51, Portland, OR

Nathan P. Strickland, 36, Portland, OR

Dmytro Peter Narolskyi, 31, Vancouver, WA

Cheldon A. Chriestenson, 33, Gresham, OR

Dion M. Webster, 27, Portland, OR

The operation was prompted by an increase in complaints from community members, local businesses, and law enforcement officers regarding illegal sex trafficking activities in the county.

Notably, the mission included task force officers from the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), in addition to members from the MCSO Detectives Unit and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

The Portland Police Bureau Human Trafficking Unit (HTU), part of PPB’s Detective Division, is responsible for investigating crimes related to sex trafficking and labor trafficking. The unit conducts rescue missions for trafficking victims and aims to disrupt the demand side of trafficking through buyer suppression and directed patrol missions. Recognizing the complexity of these cases, including trauma exposure and victim bonds with traffickers, HTU offers trauma-informed, victim-centered services.

Moreover, HTU plays an active role in community education, collaborating with partners to raise awareness of human trafficking warning signs and the best methods to report it.

Future missions are planned, targeting traffickers, sex buyers, and providers employing aggressive tactics, such as approaching occupied vehicles in the roadway. While enforcement primarily focuses on providers, aggressive behavior may lead to criminal charges, with initial offenses typically resulting in warnings.