Telluride Flyaway Vacation Contest Rules

June 4, 2024 6:06AM PDT
ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE 2024 TELLURIDE FLYAWY VACATION

*This is a National Contest

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.  A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.   

These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).  

PLEASE CLICK ON THE BELOW LINK TO VIEW THE COMPLETE RULES: 

https://www.alphamediausa.com/telluride-flyaway-contest-rules/

 

