TELL OREGON’S GOVERNMENT NO TO VACCINE PASSPORTS

Nov 30, 2021 @ 11:17am

Do you stand against the requirement of vaccine passports? Well today November 30th, is the last day for public comments to tell Oregon’s government NO!

Oregon Vax Passport – Nov 30 Comment DEADLINE – HELP! [email protected]

Committee EMAILS:

https://olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2021I1/Committees/HCD19R/Overview

Oregon Digital Vaccine Records Project:

https://olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2021I1/Downloads/CommitteeMeetingDocument/250519

Oregon Vaccination Plan:

https://www.oregon.gov/oha/covid19/Documents/COVID-19-Vaccination-Plan-Oregon.pdf

