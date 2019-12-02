      Weather Alert

Teens Riot, Cause Damage At Mall 205

Dec 2, 2019 @ 5:13am

Portland, Ore. – Two teenaged girls are arrested, accused of stealing and breaking things as they ran through Mall 205 over the weekend. Oregon Live reports the 15-year olds were part of a large group of juveniles who allegedly caused damage and destruction Saturday night at the mall in Southeast Portland. One of the girls was charged with rioting, which is a felony. Police say witnesses told them the teens moved from store-to-store, stealing things and knocking over displays.

