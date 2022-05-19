Teens Injured When Speeding SUV Rolls Onto Shore Of Salmon Creek

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Firefighters say it is a miracle that nobody was killed when a vehicle with ten students from Brush Prairie High School crashed onto the shore of Salmon Creek and rolled multiple times on Thursday afternoon.
Witnesses said the SUV was speeding going 70 mph and driving erratically on Northeast 117th Street near Interstate 5 when it crashed around 1:15pm, hitting a curb and going up onto the sidewalk and rolling down a 50′ embankment landing under the I-5 overpass.
At least six people were transported to the hospital. None of them appear to have life-threatening injuries. Not everyone was wearing a seat belt.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash and charges are possible.