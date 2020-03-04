      Weather Alert

Teens Arrested For Alleged Assault on MAX

Mar 4, 2020 @ 7:29am

Portland, Or. – Portland Police have arrested seven teenagers in connection with an alleged assault on a MAX train that left a man with minor injuries. Police believe some of the teens may also be involved in a number of other incidents in the last few weeks.

Lt. Tina Jones says police got a call Tuesday afternoon about someone showing a weapon on a MAX train near the SE Holgate station. When officers arrived, they found a man with injuries. The teens ran from the scene, but were later caught by a police K-9.

Police think there could be more incidents with victims who have not stepped forward.  All seven of the teens arrested Tuesday afternoon are under the age of 16.

