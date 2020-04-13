Teenagers Saved From Capsized Boat
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. (AP) – Washington state emergency crews have rescued three teenagers whose boats capsized near an island in suburban Seattle.
KIRO-TV reports an 18-year-old and two 17-year-old boaters were in the water for about 15 minutes before they were rescued off Mercer Island Sunday.
The Mercer Island Police Department received a report around 4:15 p.m. that three people were in the water north of the island in Lake Washington.
Police say their canoe and kayak were overcome by wind and waves and they only had a life jacket and a flotation device.
Police say no one was seriously hurt.