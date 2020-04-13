      Breaking News
CDC: The Coronavirus… What you need to know.

Teenagers Saved From Capsized Boat

Apr 13, 2020 @ 11:58am

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. (AP) – Washington state emergency crews have rescued three teenagers whose boats capsized near an island in suburban Seattle.

KIRO-TV reports an 18-year-old and two 17-year-old boaters were in the water for about 15 minutes before they were rescued off Mercer Island Sunday.

The Mercer Island Police Department received a report around 4:15 p.m. that three people were in the water north of the island in Lake Washington.

Police say their canoe and kayak were overcome by wind and waves and they only had a life jacket and a flotation device.

Police say no one was seriously hurt.

TAGS
boat Capsized Washington
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro