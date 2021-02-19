      Weather Alert

Teenagers Arrested Related To A Tigard Murder

Feb 19, 2021 @ 7:01am
Courtesy: MGN

TIGARD, Ore.– Two teenage girls 17 and 16 years old were arrested by Tigard Police and sent to the Donal E. Long Juvenile detention center in East Multnomah County.  They are accused of murder and robbery.

January 25th there was a fight at the Silver Creek Apartments on S.W. Hall Blvd. Police say the argument revolved around drugs and there was a robbery too.  Leroy Xavier Wass-Morill ended up stabbed.  He was sent to the hospital where he later died. Police will not  release the names or photos of the teenagers because they’re under age.

TAGS
Death Donald E. Long drugs murder robbery Silver Creek Apts. stabbing teenagers Tigard
Popular Posts
NW Government Is Leading You Back Into The Dark Ages
Utility Crews Make Significant Progress On Storm Outages
COVID-19 Vaccine Update
Portland Metro No Longer Under Weather Warnings
Police Confirm Body Found In Columbia River Is That Of Antonio Amaro-Lopez