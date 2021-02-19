Teenagers Arrested Related To A Tigard Murder
Courtesy: MGN
TIGARD, Ore.– Two teenage girls 17 and 16 years old were arrested by Tigard Police and sent to the Donal E. Long Juvenile detention center in East Multnomah County. They are accused of murder and robbery.
January 25th there was a fight at the Silver Creek Apartments on S.W. Hall Blvd. Police say the argument revolved around drugs and there was a robbery too. Leroy Xavier Wass-Morill ended up stabbed. He was sent to the hospital where he later died. Police will not release the names or photos of the teenagers because they’re under age.