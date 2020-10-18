Teenager Seriously Injured After Being Stabbed In Centennial Neighborhood
A 15 year old boy is at a hospital recovering after allegedly being stabbed in the Centennial Neighborhood.
Saturday night officers say they responded to a report of a stabbing in the 17200 block of Southeast Alder Street.
They say there they found the boy with a stab wound in his back.
Police say early investigation indicates that he was allegedly stabbed by two other boys both in their early teens.
Officers say they have not found the suspects as of now.