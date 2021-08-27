      Breaking News
David Bogdanov Found Guilty Of Murdering Transgender Teen Nikki Kuhnhausen

Teenager Fighting To Live After Shooting Outside Seattle School

Aug 27, 2021

SEATTLE (AP) – Authorities say a 17-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries and a 14-year-old was in police custody after the two exchanged gunfire outside a Seattle school.

Seattle police spokeswoman Valerie Carson said one teen was sitting on the steps in front of Aki Kurose Middle School about 6:30 p.m. Thursday when approached.

It appears both teens had firearms, she said.

The Seattle Times reports the 17-year-old was struck multiple times and was lying in the street when officers arrived.

Officers took the younger teen into custody.

Carson said officers were looking for additional suspects or witnesses.

