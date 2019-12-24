Teen On Bike Hit And Killed In Gresham
Gresham, Ore. – A 17-year-old is dead after being hit by a car while riding a bike last night. It happened in Gresham at SE 4th and Hogan around 9pm. Police say a group of teens were riding bikes when one of them crossed into front of a passing car. He was not wearing a helmet. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Impairment and speed do not appear to be factors.
Gresham Police responded to a car vs. bicyclist collision which left one 17-year-old male deceased. Last night at 9:00 p.m., police responded to a report of a bicyclist struck at SE Hogan Rd. and SE 4th St. Police arrived on scene and found that the bicyclist was deceased. The investigation revealed that a group of teenagers were riding their bicycles northbound on Hogan when one crossed the street directly in front of a passing vehicle and was struck. He was not wearing a helmet.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Impairment and speed do not appear to be factors. The East Metro Vehicular Crimes Team is investigating.
Anyone that witnessed the collision is asked to call the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503.618.2719.