Teen Murdered In NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police now say a teen found dead in Northeast Portland was murdered.
17-year-old Sergio Hunt was lying dead in the street on Northeast Milton near 145th Avenue around 6:30 on the morning of May 23rd.
Officers first thought he was the victim of a hit and run. The medical examiner though ruled Hunt’s death a homicide.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.