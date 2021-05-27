      Weather Alert

Teen Murdered In NE Portland

May 27, 2021 @ 11:22am

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police now say a teen found dead in Northeast Portland was murdered.

17-year-old Sergio Hunt was lying dead in the street on Northeast Milton near 145th Avenue around 6:30 on the morning of May 23rd.

Officers first thought he was the victim of a hit and run.  The medical examiner though ruled Hunt’s death a homicide.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.

