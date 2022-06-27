Teen Drowns In Lake Stevens, Two Others In Critical Condition

SEATTLE (AP) – A 13-year-old boy has died and two other young people are in critical condition after they went underwater east of Everett in Lake Stevens.
The Seattle Times reports the 13-year-old, a 15-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy were dropped off at Davies Beach on Lake Stevens to swim and play Sunday.
Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue spokesperson Peter Mongillo says the 15-year-old and 12-year-old were in Seattle hospitals in critical condition Monday.
He said all three went underwater but what happened is not clear.
Someone called 911 for a water rescue at 5:43 p.m.
Bystanders pulled two of youths from the water and rescue divers upon arrival pulled out the 13-year-old.