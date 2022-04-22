Teen Dead, Three Others Shot In Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have identified the teen who was among four boys shot at Southeast 162nd and Stark on Easter Sunday night.
17-year-old La’Marcus Brazile died at the scene. Three others between the ages of 14 and 16 were wounded. One of them was said to have life-threatening injuries.
Police have not identified the shooter or said what led to the shooting.
This marks Portland’s 29th homicide of the year and is the latest in a trend of an increasing number of shootings across the city with more than 420 that have wounded at least 130 people.