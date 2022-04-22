      Weather Alert

Teen Dead, Three Others Shot In Southeast Portland

Apr 22, 2022 @ 4:25pm
Courtesy: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have identified the teen who was among four boys shot at Southeast 162nd and Stark on Easter Sunday night.

17-year-old La’Marcus Brazile died at the scene.  Three others between the ages of 14 and 16 were wounded.  One of them was said to have life-threatening injuries.

Police have not identified the shooter or said what led to the shooting.

This marks Portland’s 29th homicide of the year and is the latest in a trend of an increasing number of shootings across the city with more than 420 that have wounded at least 130 people.

