Teen Claims He Didn’t Mean To Run Over Skateboarder
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – Court documents say an 18-year-old man facing a murder charge for running over a skateboarder in a Vancouver parking lot told police he didn’t mean to hit the man.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports he said he had intended to “scare him.”
The victim, identified as 45-year-old William Miller, died shortly after the Wednesday incident.
Joshua Lamont Jones of Vancouver appeared Thursday via video in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of second-degree murder.
The prosecution asked that bail be set at $1 million but Jones’ attorney argued that Jones is facing an incorrect charge because he was driving recklessly and accidentally hit Miller.
Judge Jennifer Snider set Jones’ bail at $100,000.