Teen Claims He Didn’t Mean To Run Over Skateboarder

May 1, 2020 @ 3:04pm

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – Court documents say an 18-year-old man facing a murder charge for running over a skateboarder in a Vancouver parking lot told police he didn’t mean to hit the man.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports he said he had intended to “scare him.”

The victim, identified as 45-year-old William Miller, died shortly after the Wednesday incident.

Joshua Lamont Jones of Vancouver appeared Thursday via video in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of second-degree murder.

The prosecution asked that bail be set at $1 million but Jones’ attorney argued that Jones is facing an incorrect charge because he was driving recklessly and accidentally hit Miller.

Judge Jennifer Snider set Jones’ bail at $100,000.

