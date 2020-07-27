Teen Charged With Murder After Allegedly Driving Through Crowd
ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a teenager drove through a crowd in a rural area northwest of Portland, killing one person and seriously injuring three others.
The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash at the Hunt Creek Rock Pit near Highway 30, at around 4 a.m. Saturday.
Lt. Matt Armstrong says a group of people were gathered at the rock pit and that a boy drove his vehicle through a crowd there before driving away from the area.
Deputies said Robert Betschart, of Rainier, Oregon, died from his injuries.
The juvenile teen was arrested on murder and other charges and is being held at the Cowlitz County Detention Facility.