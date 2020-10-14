Teen Charged In Mom’s Death
SEATTLE (AP) – Seattle police say a 17-year-old boy is facing charges after his mother was assaulted and killed at their apartment in Seattle’s Northgate area.
Officers and medics were called to the residence around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday after the teen called 911 to report a domestic violence assault.
When officers arrived, the teen was sitting outside and admitted he was the suspect, police said.
The victim, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators have not publicly said how the woman died or revealed a motive for the killing.