Teen Charged In Crash That Killed Three Estacada Students

ESTACADA, Ore. — Three students in the Estacada School District died in a crash on Monday night when the driver of their vehicle lost control and collided with a pick-up.
A witness says the driver appeared to lose control and went into an uncontrolled spin, causing it to cross the center line and collide with the oncoming vehicle on South Springwater Road at Redland Road around 9:00pm.
The students who died were passengers. The driver, 18-year-old Devin Kurtz and a fourth passenger were treated for their injuries. The other driver involved was not hurt.
Kurtz is charged with three counts of manslaughter, DUII, recklessly endangering, reckless driving, assault and criminal mischief. His bail was set at $780,000.
Grief counselors have been made available to students and staff.