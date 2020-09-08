      Weather Alert

Teen Brothers Drown In Washington Lake

Sep 8, 2020 @ 11:38am

SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) – Two teenage brothers drowned in Spanaway Lake.

That’s according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The names of the boys, ages 14 and 15, weren’t released.

At 3:40 p.m. Sunday one of the brothers slipped off a flotation device and went underwater.

When he didn’t resurface, the other brother dove in to look for him, but he didn’t come back up.

A sheriff’s dive team arrived and pulled one of the teens out of the water.

They found the second brother near the bottom of the lake.

Both boys were taken to a Tacoma hospital where they were pronounced dead.

TAGS
Brothers drown lake Washington
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro