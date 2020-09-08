Teen Brothers Drown In Washington Lake
SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) – Two teenage brothers drowned in Spanaway Lake.
That’s according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
The names of the boys, ages 14 and 15, weren’t released.
At 3:40 p.m. Sunday one of the brothers slipped off a flotation device and went underwater.
When he didn’t resurface, the other brother dove in to look for him, but he didn’t come back up.
A sheriff’s dive team arrived and pulled one of the teens out of the water.
They found the second brother near the bottom of the lake.
Both boys were taken to a Tacoma hospital where they were pronounced dead.