Teen Believed Kidnapped From Yakima Found In Nevada

Jan 5, 2021 @ 11:27am

AKIMA, Wash. (AP) – A 15-year-old girl who was believed to have been kidnapped from Yakima, Washington and was the subject of an Amber alert was found late Monday in Nevada.

Yakima Police said a suspect vehicle was seen around 10 p.m. Monday in Nevada and local authorities pulled the driver over.

The missing teenager, Angeles V. Revuelta-Buenrostro, was found in the vehicle and safely recovered.

A male suspect was taken into custody.

Authorities say Revuelta-Buenrostro took the garbage out from her Yakima home at about 11:20 a.m. Monday and did not return.

Her family was home when she disappeared and grew concerned when she didn’t come back inside.

