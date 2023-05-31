Teen Arrested in Social Media Threat Against Salem School

Salem, Ore. – On the evening of May 30, 2023, concerned residents contacted the Salem Police Department to report a social media message that threatened the safety of the Adam Stephens Middle School. The message indicated that an incident would occur on May 31.

In response, patrol officers collaborated with Salem-Keizer Public Schools (SKPS) security personnel to implement additional safety measures on the school campus. SKPS promptly notified the school’s families, faculty, and staff, and the Salem Police issued a community notification through their social media channels.

Throughout the night, detectives from the Strategic Investigations Unit worked diligently to trace the origin of the threatening message. They successfully identified the source and made contact with the residents at that location. It was discovered that a 14-year-old boy, residing in the home, had posted a graphic containing the threat on the Instagram platform.

Today, the teenager was taken into custody and placed in the Marion County Juvenile Department. He has been charged with disorderly conduct in the first degree. As per the policy of the Salem Police Department, the identities of minors involved in criminal investigations are not disclosed.