Teen Accused of Murdering Girlfriend In SE Portland Arrested
Shai-India Harris, 18, with her high school diploma
PORTLAND, Ore. — The family of a murder victim is breathing easier after the man accused of murdering their loved one is behind bars.
18-year-old Shai-India Harris was shot on the afternoon of July 10th near Southest 84th and Flavel. Her family says 18-year-old Kceon Colbert, Shai’s boyfriend at the time, has been threatening them since the shooting.
United States Marshals arrested Colbert on Wednesday afternoon in Clark County.