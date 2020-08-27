      Breaking News
Lakers, Clippers Vote Not To Play Rest Of Season

Teen Accused of Murdering Girlfriend In SE Portland Arrested

Aug 26, 2020 @ 7:01pm
Shai-India Harris, 18, with her high school diploma

PORTLAND, Ore. — The family of a murder victim is breathing easier after the man accused of murdering their loved one is behind bars.

18-year-old Shai-India Harris was shot on the afternoon of July 10th near Southest 84th and Flavel.  Her family says 18-year-old Kceon Colbert, Shai’s boyfriend at the time, has been threatening them since the shooting.

Kceon Colbert, 18.

United States Marshals arrested Colbert on Wednesday afternoon in Clark County.

TAGS
Kceon Colbert murder Portland Shai-India Harris Shooting
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro