Teen Accused Of Impaired Deadly Crash In Court Today

Sherwood, Oregon – An 18 year old goes to court today, to face charges for a deadly crash in Washington County. The Tigard teen is accused of driving impaired and causing a deadly crash that killed a woman. Police say Roger Bayard was drunk and high, and driving with a suspended license when he crashed into a truck on Pacific Highway in Sherwood Saturday afternoon. Deputies say 47-year-old Lorraine Wheeler, who was a passenger in the truck died in the crash. Her friends tell Newspartner KGW she was a wife, a mother, and beloved friend. When he goes before a judge this afternoon, the 18 year old will face charges, including manslaughter, driving under the influence, reckless driving and assault.
Read more from Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office
On Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 3:45 p.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the report of a crash in the 19100 block of SW Pacific Highway near the city of Sherwood.
They learned that the driver of a 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer exited the parking lot of a business and turned south onto SW Pacific Highway. The driver then quickly moved from the right lane into the left lane, into the path of a 2005 Ford F350 truck that was also traveling south. The impact between the vehicles sent the truck into the median, where it rolled several times.
The driver of the truck was transported to an area hospital. He did not suffer injuries that are considered to be life-threatening. A passenger in the truck died as a result of the crash. She is being identified as Lorraine Wheeler, 47, of Tigard.
The driver of the Mitsubishi was arrested and is being identified as Roger J. Bayard, 18, of Tigard. Mr. Bayard is accused of the following crimes:
- Manslaughter II
- Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants
- Reckless Driving
- Reckless Endangering
- Assault IV
- Criminal Mischief II
He will be booked into the Washington County Jail later tonight. [A booking photo from January 2019 is provided with this release.]
The Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team (CART) responded to the scene and is leading the investigation. The southbound lanes of SW Pacific Highway were closed for several hours for this investigation.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Tigard Police Department, Sherwood Police Department, Hillsboro Police Department, Oregon Department of Transportation, and the Washington County Medical Examiner’s Office.