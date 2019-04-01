Teen Accused Of Impaired Deadly Crash In Court Today

Sherwood, Oregon – An 18 year old goes to court today, to face charges for a deadly crash in Washington County. The Tigard teen is accused of driving impaired and causing a deadly crash that killed a woman. Police say Roger Bayard was drunk and high, and driving with a suspended license when he crashed into a truck on Pacific Highway in Sherwood Saturday afternoon. Deputies say 47-year-old Lorraine Wheeler, who was a passenger in the truck died in the crash. Her friends tell Newspartner KGW she was a wife, a mother, and beloved friend. When he goes before a judge this afternoon, the 18 year old will face charges, including manslaughter, driving under the influence, reckless driving and assault.

