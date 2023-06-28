KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Ted Wheeler Relapses On Promise To City

June 28, 2023 10:24AM PDT
Well, as usual, Ted Wheeler folds up like a cheap suitcase.

A week ago, the Harvard-educated Mayor of Portlandia proudly proclaimed that he would be the one to step in to act where the legislature had failed.

Fentanyl overdose deaths grew 5-hundred percent in just four years under Ted’s so-called leadership…and the voter approved mistake, ballot measure 1-10, which legalized possession and use of that deadly drug.

Feckless Ted vowed to bring a new ordinance before the city council today that would at least ban open drug use.

City passed laws ban drinking booze in public.  You can’t smoke cigarettes or cigars in most public places.  

But heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine and the other drugs that regularly kill people?

Not a problem.  Snort it, shoot it or fire it up, Ted won’t even try to stop that.

Just remember that the next time you hear a friend’s teenage child has died from an overdose. 

If they voted for Ted or tolerate his loser leadership…then they own at least a piece of it .

