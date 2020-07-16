Ted Wheeler And Jenny Durkan Are Cowards Who Don’t Want To Face The Blame For The Awful Job They Do

Ted Wheeler, the mayor of Portland, and Jenny Durkan the mayor of Seattle are in charge of their respective police departments, they are the top folks and the police chiefs serve at their pleasure. But whenever someone has a problem with the police departments, both Ted and Jenny are quick to say it’s not their fault.
Listen to Lars explain about the idiocy of these whining mayors
