      Weather Alert

Ted Wheeler And Jenny Durkan Are Cowards Who Don’t Want To Face The Blame For The Awful Job They Do

Jul 16, 2020 @ 12:50pm

Ted Wheeler, the mayor of Portland, and Jenny Durkan the mayor of Seattle are in charge of their respective police departments, they are the top folks and the police chiefs serve at their pleasure. But whenever someone has a problem with the police departments, both Ted and Jenny are quick to say it’s not their fault.

 

Listen to Lars explain about the idiocy of these whining mayors

 

 

The post Ted Wheeler And Jenny Durkan Are Cowards Who Don’t Want To Face The Blame For The Awful Job They Do appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast