Tech Giants appear before congress again this week to discuss fake accounts, hacking, and election interference on their social media platforms. The meetings took place on Wednesday in Washington D.C.

Appearing for Twitter is CEO Jack Dorsey and for Facebook is COO Sheryl Sandberg. Absent is a representative from Google due to a pre arrangement earlier this summer. Instead a written statement from VP of Global Affairs and Chief Legal Officer Kent Walker was submitted. A copy can be found here (https://services.google.com/fh/files/blogs/kent_walker_testimony_senate_select_committee_on_intelligence_09052018.pdf)

All of the Tech Giants representatives assured congress they would “try harder” to make the Internet safer. While repeating a lot of the original statements they have made all along in “removing fake accounts” and “blocking fake news” no real new proposals were made.

In technology it is often said that if a programmer or professional doesn’t want to answer a question refer to the “algorithm”. Both Facebook and Twitter speak a lot about changing their internal algorithms to stop the bad guys. What this actually means is still a mystery.

Dorsey also used the day to address accusations that social media algorithms have a bias against conservative voices.

“Let me be clear about one important and foundational fact: Twitter does not use political ideology to make any decisions, whether related to ranking content on our service or how we enforce our rules. We believe strongly in being impartial, and we strive to enforce our rules impartially. We do not shadowban anyone based on political ideology. In fact, from a simple business perspective and to serve the public conversation, Twitter is incentivized to keep all voices on the platform.” – Dorsey

According to the Washington Times 3 out of 4 conservatives feel what they call “an unfriendly vibe online”. 72 percent of Americans overall feel that social media platforms censor political views the end users might find objectionable.

William (Bill) Sikkens has been a technology expert for KXL on the Morning Show with Steve and Rebecca since 2014. With an expertise in I.T., cyber security and software design he has had more than 20 years’ experience with advanced technology. Sikkens conceptualizes and designs custom applications for many professional industries from health care to banking and has the ability to explain the details in a way all can understand. Article edited by Gretchen Winkler.

