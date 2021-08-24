      Weather Alert

Tech Exec In Washington State Sentenced For COVID Fraud

Aug 24, 2021 @ 3:27pm

SEATTLE (AP) – A Washington state tech executive has been sentenced to two years in prison after fraudulently obtaining nearly $1.8 million in federal COVID-19 disaster relief loans.

Mukund Mohan, of Clyde Hill, was making more than $200,000 a year as the chief of technology for the Canadian e-commerce company BuildDirect when he was arrested in July 2020.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle says he submitted eight fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loans seeking $5.5 million for companies he purportedly ran, and he actually received almost $1.8 million.

Mohan’s attorneys sought a six-month sentence.

They say his actions were such an aberration for him that he fainted when federal agents knocked on his door.

TAGS
Covid-19 exec fraud tech
Popular Posts
House Passes $3.5T Biden Blueprint After Deal With Moderates
U.S. Troops Surge Evacuations Out Of Kabul, But Threats Persist
Linn County Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Murdering His Mother
Suspect Identified In Deadly Shooting Of TriMet Passenger
Victim Identified In Deadly Shooting At North Portland Homeless Camp
Connect With Us Listen To Us On