Teachers Striking Clark College

Jan 13, 2020 @ 1:06pm

VANCOUVER, WA.– About 500 teachers at Clark college in Vancouver are on strike.  They’ve been trying to negotiate a contract for 15 months.  A mediator has been helping them for the past 6 months.  Pay is the issue.  The Union representing the teachers says they receive the lowest pay in the region.  Teachers say they’re in this for the long haul.  They want to be fairly compensated.  12,000 students attend classes at Clark College.  this is the first time in the college’s history that teachers have walked off the job.

TAGS
Clark college Pay strike students
