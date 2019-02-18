Teachers Plan Rally In Salem

Picture courtesy of KGW

Salem, Or. – Several thousand teachers head to Salem this morning to demand more state funding for schools. Suzanne Cohen, president of the Portland Association of Teachers says she’s hopeful. She says that’s because a group of lawmakers toured the state last year visiting schools and says ”once you have a bipartisan committee all agreeing that our schools need more money, I don’t see how people can turn their backs on a statement like that.”

Among teachers’ concerns are class size and teacher workload. Teachers will hold a rally at 10:30 a.m. and then march at 11 a.m. The Oregon Education Association sponsored event will shut down streets in the area until 1 p.m.