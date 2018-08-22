Teacher Trouble for Teaching
By Lucinda Kay
|
Aug 22, 2018 @ 6:55 PM
Lucinda Kay, KXL

A teachers’s been suspended for teaching.

She teaches middle school students by day.
She teaches pole dancing by night.

Kandice Mason tells WTVD TV that her district suspended her WITH pay pending the outcome of an investigation. She says admin saw a video of her pole dancing. It’s posted on her private Facebook account.

She says school leaders cite a policy that employees are role models who are responsible for their public conduct even when they’re not at school.

Mason says she isn’t ashamed of her part-time gig. She views pole dancing as an art-form and a great way to stay in shape.

What do you think? You can watch it here.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

PPB Launches New Online Portal For Bias/Hate Crime Too Much Smoke. Avoid the Vacuum. LazyTown’s “Bad Guy” Dies Of Rare Cancer Just Blow(in’) Smoke! Make Extra Cash Charging E-Scooters Try Playing Fetch With A Cheetah
Comments