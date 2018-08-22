Teacher Trouble for Teaching

A teachers’s been suspended for teaching.

She teaches middle school students by day.

She teaches pole dancing by night.

Kandice Mason tells WTVD TV that her district suspended her WITH pay pending the outcome of an investigation. She says admin saw a video of her pole dancing. It’s posted on her private Facebook account.

She says school leaders cite a policy that employees are role models who are responsible for their public conduct even when they’re not at school.

Mason says she isn’t ashamed of her part-time gig. She views pole dancing as an art-form and a great way to stay in shape.

What do you think? You can watch it here.