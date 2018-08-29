Teacher Strikes
By Rebecca Marshall
|
Aug 29, 2018 @ 3:22 AM

We’ve been reporting on teacher strikes, pending strikes, rallies and protests for about a week now.  Teachers in districts in Washington state are demanding more pay and better benefits.  Some are questioning the legality of their strikes.  As we follow a few more districts in SW Washington this week, we wanted to know:  What do you think of the teacher’s strikes in Washington?

Here’s some background from our news partner KGW.

https://www.kgw.com/article/news/education/five-more-washington-school-districts-cancel-first-day-of-class/283-588116497?ref=exit-recirc

