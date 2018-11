A music teacher in California has raised $65,000 on a Go Fund Me site for his legal defense after losing his cool with a student. Watch the whole video and tell me if you think he was justified.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2018/11/05/gofundme-california-teacher-arrest-student/1899464002/

WARNING: FOUL LANGUAGE AND VIOLENCE