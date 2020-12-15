Teacher Delivering Supplies To Students Says She Was Carjacked At Gunpoint
Courtesy: MGN
PORTLAND, Ore. — A kindergarten teacher delivering supplies to students says she was carjacked at gunpoint in Northeast Portland on Monday afternoon.
The woman says two black men in their late teens to early 20’s opened her door, pointed a gun at her and demanded the vehicle near 60th and Wygant around 1:30pm. It is a black 2018 Honda Accord with Oregon license plate 328KZK. She got out and the men took off.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for their capture.