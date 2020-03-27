Taylor Swift Surprises Fans in Need by Sending Them Thousands of Dollars to Make Rent
Earlier this week, freelance music photographer and graphic designer Holly Turner wrote on Tumblr that she wouldn’t be able to stay in her New York City apartment because of how thoroughly the coronavirus pandemic had decimated her livelihood. On Wednesday, Turner received quite a surprise: a $3,000 gift from none other than Taylor Swift. “I wasn’t going to be able to stay in my apartment after May if it weren’t for this,” Turner told E! News.
And she wasn’t the only beneficiary of the pop star’s generosity: Yahoo reports that Swift has made multiple donations to fans in need over the past few days.