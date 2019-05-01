Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Drake, BTS Set For Billboard Awards

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Taylor Swift is set to kick off the Billboard Music Awards with the debut performance of her new song “ME!” and she could continue her run as the most decorated winner in the show’s history. Swift, a 23-time Billboard Award winner, will open Wednesday’s show in Las Vegas alongside Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco. Swift is also nominated for top female artist and top touring artist. Cardi B is the leading nominee with 21. She will compete for top artist along with Drake, Post Malone, Ariana Grande and Travis Scott. Kelly Clarkson will host and perform at the show, airing live on NBC at 8 p.m. Eastern. Other performers include Madonna, Maluma, BTS, Paula Abdul, and Mariah Carey.