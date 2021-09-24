      Weather Alert

Tax Preparer Convicted For Filing False Returns

Sep 24, 2021 @ 10:40am

SEATTLE (AP) – A 58-year-old Pacific, Washington man faces up to three years in prison after he was convicted on 14 counts of aiding and abetting the filing of false tax returns.

Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman says a federal jury found Jean Mpouli guilty on Wednesday.

Mpouli worked for as an inspector for the Federal Aviation Administration but ran a tax preparation business on the side.

Prosecutors say he falsely increased deductions for business and educational expenses to boost his clients’ tax returns.

He took a percentage of the refund as his fee, so the higher the refund, the greater the fee.

TAGS
Conviction preparer Tax
Popular Posts
Arrest In Deadly Shooting Outside Gresham Walmart
Joe Biden’s Bargain Basement Presidency, Is About As Low As It Gets
Portland Readies Itself To Put Its Homeless On Display To The World
Several Lawsuits Filed In Washington State Seeking Election Audit
Oregon Records Almost 3,400 New COVID-19 Cases Over Weekend
Connect With Us Listen To Us On