Tax Preparer Convicted For Filing False Returns

SEATTLE (AP) – A 58-year-old Pacific, Washington man faces up to three years in prison after he was convicted on 14 counts of aiding and abetting the filing of false tax returns.
Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman says a federal jury found Jean Mpouli guilty on Wednesday.
Mpouli worked for as an inspector for the Federal Aviation Administration but ran a tax preparation business on the side.
Prosecutors say he falsely increased deductions for business and educational expenses to boost his clients’ tax returns.
He took a percentage of the refund as his fee, so the higher the refund, the greater the fee.