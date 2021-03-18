      Weather Alert

Tattoos Released In Gresham Murder In Hopes Of Identifying Victim

Mar 18, 2021 @ 1:49pm

GRESHAM, Ore. — Detectives are hoping that tattoos of a man who was murdered in Gresham will help identify him.

Somebody wandered off the Springwater Trail near SE Hogan Road and found the victim in a wooded area on Monday.

The victim did not have any ID and the medical examiner has not been able to identify him using fingerprints.  Police say he’s likely in his 30’s

He’s described as white with shaggy brown hair and a beard, 5’6″ and approximately 160 pounds with several distinctive tattoos shown above.

