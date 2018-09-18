Tattoo You

Would you tattoo yourself in order to get free stuff from a company? Dominoes in Russia was the latest to offer a promotion for Free pizza for life in exchange for their logo tattooed on your body. Problem is, a lot of Russians took them up on it. The promotion was supposed to last two months but ended after four days. The company, it turned out, had underestimated how much Russians love free food. This idea of free food for tattoos isn’t new. Read more about similar promotions below. Ready for your tattoo now?

https://www.vox.com/the-goods/2018/9/17/17871162/dominos-pizza-tattoos