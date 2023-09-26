Target To Close Three Stores In Portland

Target Corporation has made the difficult decision to close nine of its stores across four states, with the closures set to take effect on October 21. The decision to close these stores was prompted by ongoing issues related to theft and organized retail crime, which have posed safety risks to both Target team members and customers while also impacting business performance.

The affected stores are located in the following areas:

Portland Market:

Portland Galleria: 939 SW Morrison St Portland Powell: 3031 SE Powell Blvd Portland Hollywood: 4030 NE Halsey St

In the Portland market, 15 stores will remain open, employing more than 2,500 team members. Target will continue its commitment to the Portland area, where in 2022, it donated over $2.3 million in cash and product donations, including over 1 million pounds of food to local food banks. Team members also volunteered over 5,800 hours in the community.

New York City Market:

Harlem: 517 E 117th Street

Despite the closures, Target will continue its commitment to the New York City market, where 96 stores will remain open, employing over 20,000 team members. In 2022, Target donated over $10 million in cash and product donations to the local community, including 4.8 million pounds of food to local food banks. Team members also volunteered over 32,000 hours in the community.

Seattle Market:

Seattle University Way: 4535 University Way NE Seattle Ballard: 1448 NW Market St, Ste 100

In the Seattle market, 22 stores will remain open, employing nearly 4,000 team members. Target will continue its commitment to the Seattle area, where in 2022, it donated over $3.6 million in cash and product donations, including almost 2 million pounds of food to local food banks. Team members also volunteered over 8,500 hours in the community.

San Francisco/Oakland Market:

SF Folsom and 13th St: 1690 Folsom St Oakland Broadway & 27th: 2650 Broadway Pittsburg: 4301 Century Blvd

In the San Francisco/Oakland market, 32 stores will remain open, employing more than 6,400 team members. Target will continue its commitment to the San Francisco and Oakland areas, where in 2022, it donated over $8.6 million in cash and product donations, including over 4 million pounds of food to local food banks. Team members also volunteered over 20,000 hours in the community.

Target expressed its commitment to the affected team members, offering eligible employees the opportunity to transfer to other Target locations. The company also emphasized its dedication to combatting theft and organized retail crime through various measures, including increased security staffing, third-party guard services, and the use of theft-deterrent tools. Additionally, Target is partnering with law enforcement agencies, government officials, and industry organizations to address this issue comprehensively.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler issued the following statement regarding the closures of the Portland stores:

“It is disheartening to learn that Target has made the decision to close stores here in Portland and in other major cities nationwide. My team and I continually work with local businesses, large and small, to find ways to support them as they navigate through unprecedented public safety and economic challenges.

Locally, we remain committed to ensuring our businesses are successful in every way we can. Every day, I hear directly from Portlanders who are concerned about workplace safety – perspectives that I take very seriously. As we continue making strides to re-staff the Portland Police Bureau and partner on targeted retail theft missions, we are also implementing increased safety measures like enhanced lighting and foot patrols to create safer public spaces for everyone. Despite discouraging situations like this, I believe in the resiliency of Portland and Portlanders and I will continue working to bring it back through my last minute in office.”