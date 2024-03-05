Target Posts Hefty Holiday Profits, But Sales Suggest Americans Remain Cautious On Spending
March 5, 2024 8:09AM PST
NEW YORK (AP) — Target is reporting a 58% increase in fourth-quarter profits and handily beat Wall Street expectations as the retailer cut costs and maintained a lean inventory during the holiday season.
Revenue rose slightly from a year ago and were above analysts’ projections.
Comparable sales _ those from stores or digital channels operating at least 12 months _ slipped 4.4%. That was a smaller decline than the 4.9% drop in third quarter and a 5.4% decline in the second quarter.
The Minneapolis-based discounter offered on Tuesday a cautious outlook.
The results were announced hours before Target holds its annual investor meeting that should offer clues about shopping behavior and its strategies to improve sales for the year.
