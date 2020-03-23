      Breaking News
Target Apologizes For Selling Face Masks Amid Shortage

Mar 23, 2020 @ 12:14pm

SEATTLE (AP) – Target Corp. has apologized for selling face masks in Seattle stores while hospitals face a dire shortage.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said his office intervened when it received reports Saturday that the much-needed N95 masks were on Target shelves.

Target said on Twitter that the masks were being sold in error and that it was removing them from shelves and donating them to the Washington Department of Health.

The company said it would also search its inventory for additional masks to donate.

