Tanker Plane Goes Missing In Oregon As Western Wildfires Spread

(Associated Press) – Authorities say a firefighting tanker plane with a single pilot on board is missing in Oregon.

They say the plane disappeared Thursday and the search continues.

Fires sparked by lightning are spreading across eastern Oregon and Idaho.

And California’s largest active wildfire is zero-percent contained after destroying 134 structures and threatening 4,200 more.

A California sheriff says the Park Fire was started when a man pushed a burning car into a gully in a park in Chico.

More than 4,000 residents have been ordered to evacuate, and by Friday the fire had burned more than 257 square miles.

A 42-year-old suspect awaits a Monday hearing.