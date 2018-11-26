Tall Man Pokes Strangers In Portland Neighborhood

Portland, Oregon-A man well over 6 feet tall armed with a thin piece of rigid metal has been reportedly POKING people in Portland Neighborhoods off of SE Hawthorne. Police are unsure exactly what the object is but it appears the man is using a rigid metallic object, to poke strangers then walk away. Leaving no serious injuries but in some cases a red mark.

Police Spokesman Sergeant Chris Burley says he doesn’t believe it’s a needle.

The first report came in Saturday night with Police still receiving reports of incidents that happened this morning.

Burley says there are likely more victims out there and hopes if anyone else has encountered the “Portland Poker” to call police right away with any information including a location.

More from the Portland Police Bureau:

Officers assigned to the Portland Police Bureau’s Central and East Precincts have responded to four incidents that started Saturday, November 24, at 8:25 p.m. to Monday, November 26, 2018, at 12:25 a.m., regarding a suspect reportedly poking community members with a thin metal object.

Based on information gathered at this time, officers have learned a suspect matching the same description was involved in the following incidents:

* Saturday, November 24, 2018, at 8:25 p.m., near Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and Southeast 35th Avenue;

* Saturday, November 24, 2018, at 11:13 p.m., near Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and Southeast 36th Avenue;

* Sunday, November 25, 2018, at 3:45 p.m., near Southeast Ankeny Street and Southeast 20th Avenue; and

* Monday, November 26, 2108, at 12:25 a.m., near Southeast Hawthorne Street and Southeast 40th Avenue

Based on information gathered at this time, the suspect approached people who were walking through the neighborhood and poked the victims, then continued walking. None of the victims reported needing medical attention after the incidents. The suspect has been identified as a 30 to 50-year-old white male, 6′ to 6’2″ tall, with short blond or red hair, wearing a blue jacket and black pants, carrying a black backpack, armed with a thin piece of rigid metal. A picture of the suspect is provided with this press release.

The Portland Police Bureau Central Precinct Neighborhood Response Team is investigating these incidents. Anyone with information regarding an immediate danger to life or safety related to this investigation should contact 9-1-1. Persons with non-emergency information about these investigations should contact Officer William Green at 503-823-0344 or William.Green@portlandoregon. gov