Taking Impeachment Respite With “8D Audio”
By Cooper Banks
Are you hip to 8D Audio yet?
These impeachment hearings and all the floor debates can try one’s patience and, as with anything, there are many ways to cope.
It reminds me of sitting in class back in college, fighting fatigue (and a hangover) while trying to pick out the most important parts of the prof’s lecture.
It’s like that except now, I can take breaks whenever I want (chuckle).
One of the ways I’ve found respite is to relax with my headphones on and soak in so-called “8D Audio”
I found it on YouTube earlier this week. If you don’t know about it yet, I strongly encourage you to grab your best set of headphones or earbuds (Air Pods are great) and give it a try.
With 8D Audio, it’s as if the music is floating around your head. It’s really amazing.
Here’s a sample;
Personally, I like to listen to movie soundtracks while my brain is locked in the “information processing” mode. I find it affects me similarly to classical music.
I get a little bit of a break, but my mind is still getting a light workout (finding patterns, bass structures, and proper harmonies, etc.) instead of relaxing entirely.
Well…back to watching the impeachment stuff.