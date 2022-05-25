Take a Soldier Fishing Day: Volunteers Needed

Volunteers are needed for an event honoring those who have served and protected. With Memorial Day coming up, the spotlight is on veterans and active duty members of the military. One local non profit needs people with boats.
Take A Soldier Fishing Day is happening at Hagg Lake next month. There are more veterans signed up than there are boats this year. The Portland Chapter of Take a Soldier Fishing invites vets in Oregon and SW Washington to spend a day on the lake.
There’s another day of fishing for Vets planned in July at Odell Lake More information and volunteer sign-up here: https://www.jotform.com/form/10141923362